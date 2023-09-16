He Came Clean And Told His Fiancée That They Only Started Dating Out of Obligation To Her Father, Who Was His Mentor

This man is currently engaged, but he has known his fiancée’s father since long before they even met.

Apparently, he has worked with his fiancée’s dad for a long time and was basically mentored by him.

“And her father’s the one who introduced the two of us on a blind date,” he recalled.

But, his fiancée is extremely shy around strangers. So, on their first date, she only spoke a total of 21 words to him throughout their entire two-hour outing.

Now, if that happened to him on any other first date, he never would have asked for a second date.

“However, since I didn’t want to disappoint her father, I went on a few more dates with her out of obligation, and we started dating,” he explained.

Then, once they actually got to know each other, his fiancée started to become much more comfortable around him and really opened up.

She went from being ultra shy and reserved to finally letting him in.

“And I realized she was actually a great person to be around, and we recently got engaged,” he revealed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.