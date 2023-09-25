He Dumped His Girlfriend After She Made Out With A Guy At A College Football Game And Then Tried To Claim It Was A School Tradition

This 22-year-old man and his girlfriend, 21, have been dating for five years and nine months.

They went to the same high school but chose different colleges to attend. He went to the University of Texas at San Antonio while his girlfriend went to Texas A&M. Despite the distance, they decided to continue dating. Before their first year of college, he and his girlfriend had been together for three years.

While he was aware that long-distance relationships are a struggle and don’t always last, he was optimistic because his parents were an example of a long-distance love that worked out.

Their original plan was for him to transfer to Texas A&M for their sophomore year, but it didn’t work out because he didn’t receive his acceptance as quickly as he’d hoped.

Instead, he and his girlfriend were far apart for three years. But he’d recently found a place to live in College Station, the city where his girlfriend’s college is located, and he was going to be moving into his apartment this November.

Understandably, being so far apart was difficult for their relationship. But they tried to make the best of the situation since they were so serious about each other. He even hoped to marry his girlfriend one day. Every third weekend of the month, he drove three and a half hours to visit his girlfriend. Even though it wasn’t ideal, their long-distance relationship was working out as well as they could have hoped.

“That is until I heard from a friend of mine that one of his friends (who happens to look like me) had been making out with her all night throughout their football game against New Mexico last night, while she was extremely drunk and calling him by my name,” he said.

Of course, he was shocked by this information, so he asked his girlfriend what happened.

“At first, she denied it, then said she was too drunk to remember, and then finally admitted it. She told me it was nothing to worry about, that it’s a ‘school tradition’ to kiss the person next to you whenever the team scores, and that it doesn’t mean anything. She said that all her friends do it, too, even the ones with boyfriends/girlfriends and that she would have told me, but she didn’t want to make me uncomfortable, which I said is probably a good sign that it’s not okay,” he explained.

