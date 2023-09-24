He Gave His Wife An Ultimatum And Said That If She Doesn’t Start Improving Soon, He’s Divorcing Her

This 35-year-old man and his wife, 37, have been married for seven years, and they dated for three years before their wedding.

He and his wife have a 5-year-old daughter together.

“On the outside, our marriage appears to be perfect. She and I own a nice house with a good school district, have a great kid, and both work full-time, ” he said.

His wife travels a lot for her job, and she has to commute to the office three days out of the week.

On the other hand, he doesn’t make a lot of money, but he’s conveniently able to work from home. This gives him the flexibility to drive his daughter to soccer practice and her doctor’s appointments, and he also has time to clean the house throughout the workweek.

He clarified that the issues between him and his wife don’t pertain to either of them gaining weight over time, and both he and his wife work out regularly.

“For the past four years or so, my wife has shown basically no interest in our marriage and acts more like my roommate than my partner,” he explained.

There is no intimacy within their relationship or even any physical displays of affection. His wife doesn’t seem to want to hold his hand, kiss him, or snuggle together. She always has a way of making it clear that she doesn’t want any of these things, and it’s a drastic difference from the way they used to be.

Sadly, his wife also doesn’t pay any attention to his life at all. In the past, she hadn’t remembered their anniversary or even his birthday.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.