He Hooked Up With A Girl Once And Just Found Out That He’s The Father of Her Little Girl, But He Walked Out When Expected To Meet Her

This 22-year-old man hooked up with a girl once.

“Earlier this year, she texted me and told me she has a 1-year-old daughter, and I might be the father. I didn’t want to believe her, but we took a paternity test, and it turned out I really am the father,” he said.

The woman hadn’t told him anything about her pregnancy or having the child. Since she didn’t let him know about the situation until the child was a year old, he didn’t want to be in his daughter’s life at all.

He was willing to pay child support, but he felt like the woman hadn’t allowed him to form a bond with his daughter for the first year of her life, and he didn’t feel like that was fair.

“Well, my mother LOVES children and immediately got in contact with the mother and met the child. They’ve been very close and meeting regularly. I have no problem with that AT ALL. I just don’t want to meet her myself,” he explained.

Unfortunately, his mother recently broke her foot and needed someone to help her around the house. For the time being, he was staying at his mother’s house so that he could take care of her cats, make her meals, and do her chores while she recovered.

Several days ago, on a Saturday, he’d hung out with one of his friends to just talk and relax, and got back to his mother’s house pretty late that night. He slept in until past 1 p.m., and suddenly, he was awoken by voices in his mother’s bedroom.

“Mind you, she doesn’t have a door, and I’m sleeping in the living room, also without a door. So, I listened to the voices, and it really was the mother and my child. I didn’t want to meet them, see them, hear them, or whatever. I was so mad that my mom would do this to me without waking me up so I could leave,” he shared.

In frustration, he left his mother’s house to avoid interacting with the woman he’d hooked up with and their daughter. Afterward, both his mother and grandmother texted him, and they were both furious with what he’d done.

