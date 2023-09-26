He Needs To Cut His Friend With Benefits Loose, And It Hurts Because She Was Always A Very Good Friend Who Claimed To Be In Love With Him

This 25-year-old man and his 25-year-old female friend have been super close friends for five years.

Around a year ago, she got out of a long-term relationship, and they decided to change their relationship to a friends with benefits style arrangement.

Initially, everything between them was off to an excellent start, and he really thought they were falling in love with one another.

He also assumed that they might end up officially dating at some point as well. But, four months into their arrangement, his friend mentioned wanting a break.

She cited not being ready to get into another relationship as her reason for needing a little space from him.

“For the next couple months, we would hang out in a group setting and then go back to her place and hookup a couple [of] times a month before she found another dude, and we went no contact for 2 months,” he explained.

“Last month, she reached out and wanted to meet up, which I agreed to. We talked for a while, where she told me she loves me and can’t stand me not being in her life.”

“I expressed my feelings as well and told her I didn’t appreciate her communication style and how she handles some situations.”

For the two weeks following that conversation, everything went back to being great between them.

