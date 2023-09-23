He Told His Girlfriend That The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Her, And She Accused Him of Being Cruel

This man has been frustrated with his girlfriend constantly whining about insignificant things.

At first, she only did this on occasion, but now, she’s always negative about everything.

Each time he asked her if anything was bothering her, she’d say that there wasn’t anything in particular that was upsetting her.

“I tried asking her if she could complain less since it can be quite draining to listen to when it becomes constant,” he said.

One day, his girlfriend was working remotely. Then, her supervisor requested for her to commute to one of the company offices for the rest of her workday.

Luckily, his girlfriend’s gas money is reimbursed. Plus, her commute to the office is included in her work time, so she receives pay while driving to the office.

After his girlfriend’s supervisor asked her to come into the office, she immediately started whining about how unfair it was that she was being asked to drive a 25-minute commute to the office.

“I told her while it might be annoying, it is still part of her job, and at least she gets reimbursed,” he explained.

She quickly dismissed his perspective and his hopes of having her look on the bright side.

