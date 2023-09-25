He Told His Girlfriend’s Male Coworker To Back Off, And Then He Got Accused of Being Controlling

This man’s girlfriend works on a team of about six other people.

One of her team members has the same position she does, and they get along really well.

Currently, her coworker is dating someone, but he’s evidently miserable in the relationship and vents about his girlfriend and their issues often.

A team member is leaving the company soon, so to say goodbye, the team is planning to go out for some drinks.

At first, they planned for the outing to be only for coworkers, but someone asked if they could bring significant others, and almost everyone on the team agreed to allow people to invite their partners if they wanted to.

“My girlfriend invited me, and I accepted, and she messaged everyone else asking if they were bringing their partners. This specific coworker replied, ‘No, I won’t be…are you?'” My girlfriend showed me the message as soon as she got it and asked if I found it weird,” he said.

In response, he told his girlfriend the truth and said that it seemed like her coworker wanted to find out if her partner wasn’t going to be at the outing because he was romantically interested in her.

On the night of the outing, he and his girlfriend showed up together. The outing was going smoothly at first until her coworker got there and sat right next to his girlfriend.

“He doesn’t seem interested in talking to anyone else, even though my girlfriend is trying to talk to everyone else. After a while, he buys her a drink and asks if she’s doing shots,” he explained.

