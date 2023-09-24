He Told His Mom And Aunt They Aren’t Allowed To Be At The Hospital When His Daughter Is Born Because of The Drama They Created With His Wife Over A Cupcake Recipe

This 40-year-old man’s wife, 36, is pregnant and quite far along in her pregnancy.

His wife is the kindest soul he has ever met, and she isn’t even capable of being cruel or vindictive toward anyone.

“My mother and my aunt are second first-generation Americans as my grandmother and grandfather met in a concentration camp during WWII and were liberated and came to America. Because of this, they have developed a close bond,” he said.

Sadly, both of his grandparents on his mother’s side of the family passed away a long time ago.

As a bit of a side hustle, his wife enjoys baking, and his family always asks if she can bake for them, and they pay to receive their delicious baked goods.

A few times, his mother and aunt requested for his wife to bake a carrot cake according to his grandmother’s special recipe. His wife followed the recipe to a tee, and his mother and aunt loved her cake so much that they insisted it tasted even better than when his grandmother used to bake it.

Recently, there was a birthday party being hosted at his aunt’s job, and she requested his wife to bake two dozen cupcakes for the party using another one of his grandmother’s recipes. His wife has followed this particular recipe before.

Once the party was over, his aunt texted his wife to tell her that everyone loved the cupcakes and that she thought they were most likely the best cupcakes she’d ever made.

However, his aunt then questioned whether his wife had altered the recipe this time around. She claimed that the cupcakes were “lighter” and “even more moist” than when she’d previously baked them.

