He Tried To Make Change From A Tip Jar In Order To Tip At A Pizza Place, And He Got Accused Of Stealing

This 46-year-old guy decided to order pizza and some wings from a local restaurant last night. So, he called to place his order and paid ahead via credit card.

Then, when he arrived, a person behind the counter just handed him the food.

“And like most takeout places these days, they had a tip jar sitting out front,” he recalled.

Now, he does not really believe that customers should be expected to tip if they order takeout. However, he realizes that workers at pizza joints don’t make a ton of money, which is why he never minds tipping “an extra buck or two.”

So, he took out his wallet with the intention of tipping, but he realized that he only had a $5 bill.

“I also work hard for my money, and I didn’t think I should pay $5 to anyone for simply handing me my order,” he reasoned.

Still, he didn’t want to stiff them out of a tip, either. That’s why he hesitated for a moment before throwing the $5 in the tip jar. Then, he grabbed three singles from the same jar to essentially make himself change.

Well, after he did that, the woman working behind the counter looked at him– totally horrified.

“What are you doing? You can’t take money from our tip jar! That’s stealing!” she said.

