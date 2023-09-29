He Wants To Break Up With His Girlfriend Because She’s Planning To Move Out of His House And Move Back In With Her Parents, Who Live 11 Hours Away

Back in January, this 24-year-old guy’s girlfriend, who is 25, moved in with him due to her family issues.

Apparently, her mother was extremely mentally and verbally abusive. So, his girlfriend needed to escape her parents’ house in order to save her mental health and sanity.

“Because of this, and the fact that I bought a house in 2022 and lived by myself, she moved in with me,” he recalled.

However, there is one main issue: his girlfriend’s family lives in another state that is a whopping 11 hours away. That’s why, if she ever decided to move back in with her parents, then they would only get to see each other a few times a year.

For a while, that didn’t seem like it was going to happen, either. But, more recently, his girlfriend decided to visit her parents for a while, and she and her parents are actually on much better terms now.

And even though he was happy that his girlfriend was able to rekindle her relationship with her parents, it sucked for him because it felt like he was losing her.

“I felt like I was an afterthought for her when she was there. It took an act of God basically to get her to have a conversation with me,” he revealed.

On top of that, there has been virtually no intimacy in their relationship for the past two months. Sometimes, his girlfriend claims to have cold sores; other times, she just is not in the mood.

So, at this point in their relationship, it feels more like they are roommates than a couple. And because of his girlfriend’s stronger relationship with her parents, she is actually planning to move back in with them, and he doesn’t know if he’ll be able to stick around for that.

