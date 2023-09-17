He Witnessed His Girlfriend Smoking While Pregnant, And He’s Thinking of Breaking Up With Her

This 31-year-old man and his 30-year-old girlfriend sadly suffered a miscarriage back in the beginning of July, and now his girlfriend is pregnant once more.

Unfortunately, she recently began to experience some symptoms that mimicked what she went through with her miscarriage.

His girlfriend understandably started to get really upset, and they went to get an ultrasound to find out what was going on.

Luckily, their baby is completely alright, and they found out that their baby is most likely five or six weeks old so far.

In one week, they will be headed back for a second ultrasound to see if their baby is growing or if their baby is not developing as expected.

His girlfriend is still carrying around a lot of stress about their baby, so he witnessed her smoking in an effort to cope.

According to the CDC, smoking while pregnant can increase a baby’s chance of being born with birth defects such as a cleft palate or cleft lip.

Smoking while pregnant also increases a baby’s chance of SIDS or being born prematurely. Additionally, it can damage a baby’s brain and lungs.

“Now she’s stressed, of course, but she grabbed a cigarette to deal with the stress,” he explained.

