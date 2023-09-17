Her Best Friend Has Struggled With Getting Pregnant, And After She Broke The News To Her That She’s Having A Second Child, Her Best Friend Stopped Speaking To Her

This 30-year-old woman and her husband, 35, are best friends with another married couple, Martha and Joe.

For a long time, Martha and Joe had a wonderful marriage and a beautiful home. They didn’t have children, and for the majority of their marriage, Joe was adamant that he didn’t want to have any children. One of his reasons for not wanting children was because he has health issues that he doesn’t want children to inherit.

But one day, Joe changed his mind, and this upset Martha. Since then, they grew distant, but Martha tried IVF.

The first time, it didn’t work, and the second time, she got pregnant but suffered a miscarriage.

Several years ago, she and her husband were going to have their first child. When her husband broke the news about their pregnancy to Joe, they knew that at the time, Joe didn’t want children of his own, but he was excited for others around him who wanted children.

“Joe said he would tell Martha as he knew how to broach the subject with her. I got a long message from Martha, telling me she needed to take time out and she would speak to me when she was ready. I was happy with this. I knew how she felt about children. Once we had our child, she came back into our lives and was happy around us and the baby,” she said.

From then on, their friendship returned to normal.

Then, a couple of years later, she and her husband were expecting their second child.

One month before the pregnancy, she asked Martha her thoughts and feelings on the idea of her and her husband having a second baby. At this point, Martha was going through IVF, and she said that she would feel better able to cope now. The conversation ended there since she didn’t want to pry too much into a topic that was, understandably, a sensitive subject for Martha.

