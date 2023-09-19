Her Biological Niece Was Put Up For Adoption As A Baby And Recently Reached Out, But She Quickly Shut Her Niece Down And Got Accused Of Being “Messed Up”

A long time ago, this woman’s sister had a daughter. However, her sister surrendered her niece when she was just a baby.

But, more recently, her niece has entered her life again after reaching out and trying to initiate a relationship.

Apparently, her niece just wanted to get to know her and was also hoping that she could get her niece in touch with her sister as well as some other family members.

When she spoke to her sister about this, though, her sister claimed to not want any contact.

“And I wasn’t interested, either,” she admitted.

So, she wound up texting her niece a very straightforward message that was not taken the best way.

“My sister has asked me not to share any contact information. I’m also not interested in any further contact. However, I thought you should know that there is a history of heart disease in our family,” she texted her niece.

Now, she thought that being short, concise, and getting to the point would be the best strategy– essentially like tearing off a bandaid.

But her niece didn’t appreciate how cold her text sounded and wound up going off on her.

