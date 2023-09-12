Her Boyfriend Absolutely Does Not Want To Get Married, And He Told Her That If It’s So Important, She Needs To Leave Him

This 34-year-old woman has a boyfriend who is 41, and they have been dating for a little under seven years now.

Her boyfriend admits that he absolutely does not want to get married, and it’s because marriage is not something that he believes in.

On the flip side, she desperately wants to be married, so she frequently tries to discuss the topic of tying the knot.

“He tries to tell me it’s just society in my head. That marriage doesn’t mean anything; it’s just a piece of paper,” she explained.

“I don’t want a wedding, it would be just us eloping and exchanging rings and vows. We would have a tight prenup. And I tell him if it’s just a piece of paper, why’s it such a big deal?”

“I hate how people always ask when will he propose, why he hasn’t, etc…I hate still being the girlfriend when it’s so much more. That’s his excuse, too. That he already treats me as his wife. He takes care of me and wants to be with me forever the only thing I don’t have is a ring.”

It’s way more than just a ring to her. She loves her boyfriend, and their relationship is nothing but amazing.

She doesn’t want to force her boyfriend to try to marry her because it will always weigh on her that it’s not his idea and not something he wants.

But she can’t get over the fact that marriage is something that she wants and does not want to compromise on.

