Her Boyfriend Asked Her To Move In With Him And Help Care For His Children After His Ex Passed Away, And She Ended Up Leaving Him Since It Was Too Much

Over the last two years, this 26-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her boyfriend, 30.

Her boyfriend has a 6-year-old son and a daughter, 4, whom he had with his ex-girlfriend.

Three years ago, he and his ex-girlfriend broke up, and his ex moved with their children to a different state so that she could be closer to her family. After the breakup, her boyfriend only saw his children during vacations.

“I knew all this when I started dating him. I had no issue with this but told him I couldn’t be a parent. I was parentified by my mom and raised my five younger siblings. The oldest of them is six years younger than me, and I had to change his diapers and feed him formula,” she said.

When she turned 18 and moved out of her childhood home, she went low-contact with her family. Now, she doesn’t want to ever be put in that type of situation again where she feels forced to take care of children that aren’t hers.

After her boyfriend and his ex had their second child, he had a vasectomy and knew he definitely didn’t want to have any more children.

Her boyfriend was understanding when she told him that she didn’t want to ever be a parent but that she would be willing to be a positive role model in his children’s lives.

Throughout their relationship, she and her boyfriend took their time, and she only met his children within the last several months when they all went on a trip together. She loved hanging out with them, and they all had a blast together.

Tragically, her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend passed away two months ago. His children were obviously devastated, and they moved in with her boyfriend.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.