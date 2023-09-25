Her Boyfriend Is Convinced That The Shadow Man In A Top Hat That He’s Seeing In Their New Apartment Is Attached To Him, Since He’s Encountered Him As A Kid

In March, this woman, her boyfriend, Jake, and her boyfriend’s 2-and-a-half-year-old son, Jack, moved into a new apartment.

At first, everything seemed relatively normal.

She is the type of person who can easily sense if a place is haunted the moment she walks into a building. When she first visited their apartment, she didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary.

A month after their move, she was unpacking the last of their belongings. The very last items that she had to unpack were her dreamcatchers. After she’d found a place for the dreamcatchers, ironically, Jack struggled with his sleep.

Every night from then on, it was a battle to get Jack to go to sleep. She and her boyfriend would stay in his room with him for sometimes up to three hours, reading as many as five books out loud to him, waiting for him to fall asleep. However, the second she and Jake thought Jack was asleep and would try to leave his room, he would yell in terror and point toward his closet.

“The vibe in the house changed. I no longer felt alone. I was seven months pregnant at this time, and the kids’ room felt ice cold even though the rest of the apartment was 78 degrees. You’d walk into that room, and all the hairs would immediately stand up on your arm. One day, I was putting Jack down for a nap, and he started his usual freakout. I asked him if he was scared, and he said yes. I asked him why, and he pointed behind me, and a sickening feeling came over me. For some reason, I asked, ‘Is there a man behind me?’ And through his tears, he nodded yes,” she said.

Horrified, she looked over her shoulder, but there wasn’t anyone behind her. But despite not being able to physically see anyone, she could feel some sort of “presence” in the room with her and Jack, and she wasn’t sure if it was an evil entity or not.

At last, she was able to comfort Jack enough to the point that he took his nap, and the rest of their day continued without any more strange occurrences.

The following week, she and Jake were at their apartment alone without Jack.

