Her Boyfriend Just Revealed To Her That He Hasn’t Proposed To Her Since She’s Too Fat

This 26-year-old girl has been with her 26-year-old boyfriend for five years now. She says that she is technically overweight, and she has been since she met her boyfriend.

Throughout the last few years, she has gained approximately 100 pounds, and it’s because of her depression as well as a chronic illness she’s battling.

“I have been working to lose weight and even seeking help from doctors for weight loss meds/surgery because my illness makes it nearly impossible to lose weight on my own,” she explained.

“This has really affected my mental health and is a big reason for my depression worsening.”

“However, he always made it a point to reassure me that he supports me and loves me either way and loves my body.”

When she and her boyfriend hit the two-and-a-half-year mark of their relationship, she began hinting to him that she would really like to get engaged to him.

She sent him a few photos of engagement rings that she liked as well to back up her subtle hints.

Three years into their relationship, she decided to tell her boyfriend to his face that she would like to marry him.

“It ended up becoming a cute thing between us, and I would say it multiple times a day as another way to say, “I love you,” she said.

