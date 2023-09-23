Her Boyfriend Suddenly Claimed That He No Longer Wants To Have Kids Because He Thinks The World Is Doomed, So She’s Now Considering Breaking Up With Him

This 22-year-old woman met her boyfriend back in high school. They’ve both recently graduated college and have now been dating for about five years.

Since they met so young, they’ve obviously had their fair share of ups and downs. But, they were always able to work through their arguments.

She and her boyfriend also shared their hopes and dreams for the future together.

For her, family is incredibly important. She claims to have grown up in a super fun, supportive, and loving home.

She was blessed to have both her mom and dad in her life, three other siblings, as well as grandparents and cousins who lived very close by.

“We had joyous and warm holiday get-togethers for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” she recalled.

“I’m so thankful for an amazing childhood.”

So, even though her boyfriend admitted to having some doubts about wanting kids in the future, he was always supportive of her dream of having a family.

They would even talk about what kind of house they wanted, what kind of extracurricular activities their kids would be involved in, and more.

