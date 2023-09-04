Her Boyfriend Was Recently Diagnosed With Cancer, And She’s Considering Leaving Him So She Can Find A Man Who Can Give Her A Long-Term Marriage And Kids

Eight months ago, this woman met her boyfriend on a dating app. When they matched on the dating app, they were on the same page about their intentions.

She and her boyfriend were both searching for a long-term partner and someone they could share their lives with.

A month after meeting in person, she and her boyfriend made their relationship official. For the past seven months since then, their relationship has been going smoothly.

“We are excellent at communication, have common interests, and generally have a good time together,” she said.

“We both have good/stable jobs, albeit we are both in high-stress fields and work about 10-12 hours a day.”

Because their jobs take up so much of their time, she and her boyfriend are only able to get together about once a week, but neither of them has an issue with this.

They are still in the process of getting to know each other since it’s so early in their relationship, but she thinks that maybe things between them could progress and become more serious someday.

“About a month ago, he started having significant fatigue, weight loss, and random pains in his stomach, and he urgently saw a doctor,” she explained.

“They found a mass in his stomach, and he was diagnosed with stomach cancer with plans for surgery/radiation and upcoming chemotherapy.”

