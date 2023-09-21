Her Brother Has Been Married Three Times, And She Recently Admitted To Never Liking Any Of His Wives

This 40-year-old woman has a little brother, who is 38. And her brother has been married not once, not twice, but three times already.

The real kicker? She has never liked any of his wives, and after she finally admitted this to her brother recently, it wound up causing a massive argument.

For context, she actually liked her brother’s first wife the most.

“Despite that, we still had many disagreements and were ‘okay’ around each other,” she recalled.

Nonetheless, her brother went on to have three daughters with his first wife– who are now 16, 14, and 12-years-old.

Sadly, during the birth of their youngest, her brother’s first wife also passed away.

Then, three years later, he tied the knot with his second wife.

Her brother and that woman had two more kids together– a 9-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son. But, she absolutely despised his second wife.

“We had many fights,” she admitted.

