Her Childhood Friend Accused Her of Being A Beggar For Living At Her Ex-Husand’s House After She Was In A Hit-And-Run, Drained Her Savings, Lost Her Job And Her Old Apartment

This 29-year-old woman and her ex-husband Carter, who is 27, got divorced about four years ago. She was totally blindsided, too, since Carter initiated the separation.

“I thought we had a very happy marriage,” she recalled.

Then, over the last year, she suffered a lot of turmoil. First, she was in a hit-and-run and wound up hospitalized. Her insurance also didn’t cover much of the costs, and the police never found out who was responsible.

So, she eventually drained her savings to cover her medical bills. On top of that, she couldn’t live in her old apartment anymore since she was no longer able to physically climb five flights of stairs. Finally, she did have a job, but she was recently let go.

Everything in her life was falling apart, and she was seriously struggling.

In the midst of it all, she and her ex-husband did not keep in close contact. However, he eventually reached out to her, learned about what was going on in her life, and offered for her to live in a spare bedroom at his house.

She didn’t really have any other options, either, so she took Carter up on the offer. She tried to pay him rent, but he refused to take any money from her. He also already had a cleaning lady completing the chores, so she just cooked for him sometimes.

Since moving in with her ex-husband, she claims that things have been “okay.”

“He’s very chatty and bubbly, and if I close my eyes, I can pretend we’re friends again, and we never took the leap into a relationship and a divorce,” she explained.

