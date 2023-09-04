Her Cousin Excluded Her Stepson From Her Wedding Because He’s Not Family, Yet She Included Her Sister’s Kids

When wedding invitations are sent out, sometimes people are excluded for understandable reasons. However, when people are left out for malicious reasons, this can cause a lot of division among family members.

This woman’s husband has a 7-year-old son from a past relationship.

For the past eight months, her husband has had full custody of his son because his ex is severely struggling with money. This is supposed to be a temporary arrangement until his ex is more financially able to support their son.

Many of her family members, including a lot of her cousins, have met her husband’s son, and they’ve been happy to include him in family gatherings.

Her 26-year-old cousin’s wedding is in October.

“She sent us an invitation, but it was only my husband and I on the invitation. I asked my cousin about it and asked if it was a mistake. She clarified that it was not a mistake and that he wasn’t invited because it was a family-only event,” she said.

At this, her husband, of course, was deeply hurt, and he said he didn’t want to go to the wedding.

“I want to attend my cousin’s wedding just as a formality and won’t stay the entire wedding day. I haven’t told my husband yet,” she explained.

Also, her sister isn’t attending the wedding either, because her stepdaughter wasn’t invited.

