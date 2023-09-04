Her Dad Called Her Rude When She Said She’s Asking Her Stepmother To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Many people have complicated relationships with their parents. Because of this, planning a wedding and who will fill important roles can be difficult.

This 23-year-old woman’s wedding is next month.

When she was a young child, her father cheated on her stepmother with her biological mother.

“My biological mother tried to tell her husband that I was his, but he found out. He agreed to not leave her if she gave me to my dad. My stepmother is a wonderful woman and raised me like her own,” she said.

She has always viewed her stepmother as more of a mother figure than her biological mother.

Sadly, her father repeatedly cheated on her stepmother, so they eventually divorced when she was 4. Later, her biological mother and her husband also divorced, and her mother married her father when she was 8.

“They split custody of me with my stepmom, but I started spending more time with her as I got older, and by the time I was 18, I was living with her pretty much full-time,” she explained.

Her strong bond with her stepmother continued to grow over the years, and to this day, she still feels more emotionally attached to her than her own mother. Since she’s not close with either of her parents, she asked her stepmother to walk her down the aisle at her upcoming wedding.

“Yesterday, my dad called and said that he’s really excited to walk me down the aisle at my wedding, and he’s been waiting for this day for my whole life. I told him that he was not walking me down the aisle; my stepmom was. He got mad at me and called me rude and ungrateful for having her walk me down the aisle when both of my ‘real parents’ are alive,” she shared.

