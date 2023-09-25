Her Ex Husband And Current Husband Are Both Mad At Her For Preventing Her Former Stepdaughter From Becoming Homeless

This woman got divorced from her first husband a decade ago, and their split was amicable. She has gone on to get remarried, and now she has two sons, who are 8 and 14, with her second husband.

Back when she did get divorced from her first husband, she made it obvious that she was not going to be helping him parent his daughter, Lindsey.

Lindsey’s mom was not ever a part of Lindsey’s life, and since she had only been in Lindsey’s life for a few short years, she didn’t think it was like Lindsey was losing a mom with her exiting her life too.

“I still talk to her occasionally and send her birthday gifts here and there,” she explained. “Lindsey is a bit of a wild child.”

“She has had some problems with the law and overall is unmotivated to do anything meaningful with her life. My ex and Lindsey, as of recently, are no longer on speaking terms.”

“Lindsey came to me because I guess she had nowhere else to go. She asked if she could stay with me for a while until she was back on her feet. I ended up saying yes because I couldn’t imagine her surviving in the alternative.”

Lindsey is 23-years-old, and she moved in with her two months back. Lindsey has not found a job yet, but she does help around the house.

Lindsey completes various chores and helps her own children do their homework, and her kids are really connecting with Lindsey.

Unfortunately, her husband isn’t happy with Lindsey being in their home, and a couple of days ago, her husband questioned her about why Lindsey was still living with them.

