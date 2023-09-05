Her Friend Came To Her Crying About Her Daughter Getting Bullied At School, But She Told Her Friend It’s Her Fault For Naming Her Child After An STD

This 38-year-old woman has a friend a year older than her named Sara, who is married to her husband, Josh.

Sara and Josh have a 13-year-old daughter, but sadly, Sara’s daughter has been getting relentlessly bullied for several years now.

Things are only getting worse for Sara’s daughter, and Sara’s daughter has already moved to a new school because of the bullying.

Although finding a new school might have seemed like a good way to alleviate the bullying, that’s not the case.

Sara’s daughter is still getting bullied at her new school, and unfortunately, the school’s administration is doing nothing to intervene despite being completely aware of the problem.

“In all honesty, I don’t see the bullying stopping anytime soon,” she explained. “Why? Well, Sara’s daughter’s name is Syphilis.”

“That is the name that these parents gave their child. When they announced her name 13 years ago, I was shocked and begged the both of them, especially Sara, to reconsider.”

“They refused, and it is a huge reason why Sara and I aren’t as close as we used to be. When I first heard that the daughter was getting bullied, I was upset but not surprised.”

Sara claimed that naming her daughter this was a good idea since she found the name unique and pretty.

