Her Friend Won Over $6,000 Off A Lotto Ticket At A Wedding, But She Quickly Soured The Mood After Making Her Friend Feel Bad For Not Sharing Any Of The Winnings With The Bride And Groom

Just last week, this woman was a bridesmaid at her best friend’s destination wedding in Cyprus. She thought the wedding was lovely, too, and all of the guests had a great time.

She traveled there with her close friend group of 10 people, and they all decided to rent a villa for 10 days in order to make a big vacation out of the trip. Then, the wedding occurred on the fifth day.

Anyway, for one of the wedding favors, the bride and groom decided to give each guest a lottery scratch-off in a little pouch.

And later, while they were all sitting down and eating, one girl in her friend group– Sarah– scratched off the card before jumping up and down and yelling. Apparently, Sarah and her partner, Paul, had won over $6,000!

“The whole room erupted in applause, and the bride and groom ran over to congratulate them,” she recalled.

“It was already a very happy occasion, but this just made it even better.”

Then, the following morning after the wedding, she and her friend group sat down to have breakfast at the villa and began discussing both the big day and Sarah’s lotto win.

Sarah and Paul also began talking about what they were going to do with the money, and the rest of the group started asking the couple tons of questions.

It was at that point that she “casually” asked Sarah and Paul how much money they planned to gift to the bride and groom.

