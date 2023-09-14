Her Friend’s Having A Seven-Day Wedding, And She Has A Bunch Of Responsibilities, But She’s Now Considering Skipping The Event Because She Thinks Her Friend Is Selfish

This 23-year-old woman’s friend, who is also 23, will be tying the knot soon. But she really doesn’t want to attend the wedding for a variety of reasons.

First of all, her friend lives in another country and is planning for the event to last an entire week. So, she is expected to travel there and stay for seven whole days to celebrate the nuptials.

Her friend has also explicitly told her that she needs to take on all of the wedding responsibilities and be by her friend’s side at every moment.

“So that my friend doesn’t feel alone and has someone with her all the time,” she explained.

Some of these duties will include keeping an eye on her friend’s makeup and attire– ensuring that everything is good to go.

Her friend also wants her to be in charge of making sure that all of her friend’s belongings are properly packed, aside from just being her friend’s shadow for the whole week.

However, these responsibilities are not even the main reason why she doesn’t want to be at her friend’s big day.

“The only thing holding me back is I feel my friend is selfish,” she revealed.

For instance, whenever she has her own challenges in her life and reaches out to her friend for support, her friend is never there for her. It just seems like her friend couldn’t care less and just brushes her off by saying, “Okay.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.