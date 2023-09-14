Her Husband Confessed That He Cheated On Her Three Years Ago But Didn’t Like It, And Now She Regrets Being Pregnant With Their Second Child

This 25-year-old woman has been with her 26-year-old husband for six years, and he just confessed to her that he cheated on her three years ago after she had given birth to their first daughter.

She has always made it crystal clear to her husband that she could never be with a man who cheats on her, so she can’t believe he did this to her.

Not only is she revolted, but she’s confused as to why her husband allowed her to push him earlier this year for a second baby when he already ruined their relationship with his unfaithfulness.

She’s eight weeks along with baby number two, and she feels crushed.

“I have never loved or given myself to anyone the way I did to him I gave literally all of me I feel so…betrayed and disgusted at the thought; he says we were going through a rough time in our marriage and that he doesn’t know what came over him, and he regretted it right after and didn’t even really enjoy the experience,” she explained.

The most upsetting part of all of this is that her husband allowed her to get pregnant with their second child and then decided to inform her of the cheating.

She suspects her husband was trying to make it impossible for her to leave him before telling her the truth about what he did.

Last December, she decided to be a stay-at-home mom after her husband asked her to so that really complicates her ability to up and leave him.

“He swears he has worked through it and that he will never ever do that again it was a one-time thing, and that I am the woman of his dreams, and he knows that even more now after that..,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.