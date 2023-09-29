Her Husband Has A “Work Wife” And Claimed That They Needed To Share A Hotel Room On A Work Trip Together, And She Wasn’t Happy About It

This woman is currently married, and her husband has to travel a lot for his job. She never had a problem with that, either, until more recently, when she found out that one of his female coworkers, Jenna, is her husband’s “work wife.”

Now, her husband was the one who filled her in on the coworker– who apparently refers to herself as his “work wife.” He also claimed to feel uncomfortable with the term.

“But he deals with it since he doesn’t want to upset his coworker,” she said.

She admitted that she wasn’t thrilled to find out about Jenna being his self-proclaimed “work wife,” either. In fact, it seriously frustrated her.

To clarify, she knows that she can trust her husband at work, and she fully does.

“But it makes my blood boil knowing there’s a woman who is at his workplace who definitely knows he has a wife and is calling themselves his ‘work wife,'” she admitted.

On top of this, her husband has to go away for a work trip soon, and he recently told her that he was going to have to share a hotel room with Jenna!

She didn’t hesitate to tell him that she simply was not comfortable with him sleeping in the same room as that woman. However, her husband promised her that everything would be fine.

So, since she trusted her husband with her life, she allowed him to go on the work trip with his coworker.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.