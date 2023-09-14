Her Husband Is Constantly Gaming And Doesn’t Help Her Around The House, So She Told Him To Either Start Pulling His Weight Or Find Another Place To Live

This 39-year-old woman and her husband, who is 46, have been married for about 16 years. So, they now have a teenage son, who is 16, and two small dogs.

She and her husband also both work full-time. But, even though he arrives home from work between one and two hours earlier than her every day, she is always met with a bunch of chores as soon as she walks through the door.

For instance, her dogs will want to be fed and let outside to use the bathroom. Her kitchen is also usually messy, and no one has even started cooking dinner.

“Meanwhile, my husband has been on the computer playing Fortnite since he got home for one or two hours,” she detailed.

This forces her to start simultaneously handling all of the responsibilities– from cleaning the kitchen and cooking dinner to feeding and letting out their dogs.

Then, her husband will just waltz into the kitchen and wonder why she could possibly have an attitude.

She has tried to tell her husband on numerous occasions how downright frustrating it is being the only person handling their household.

“I also pay all the bills. He contributes financially, but I actually get online and pay bills, manage the budget, and generally make sure everything is done at home,” she added.

Still, her husband never changes his habits. Instead, he keeps playing video games for hours during the week and even more on the weekend– for between five and ten hours.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.