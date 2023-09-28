Her Husband Started Partying And Staying Out Very Late With A Super Young Crowd, And She Thinks It’s Both Disrespectful And Inappropriate

This woman’s husband is 29-years-old, and he enjoys playing basketball to release some stress. But normally, the main people at the basketball court are quite young– between the ages of 18 and 21.

So, her husband started playing with the younger group of guys and has since become pretty friendly with them. In fact, he’s now a part of their friend group, and she doesn’t like that he’s hanging out with such young guys.

“And he thinks I’m being controlling because I don’t want him hanging out with high school and college-aged kids when he is almost 30!” she revealed.

According to her, her husband and the guys are constantly partying and drinking– staying out until 3:00 a.m.! Plus, there are always other women at these parties.

That’s why she thinks the friendship is extremely inappropriate. She also believes in the saying, “You are who you associate with,” and doesn’t believe her husband is putting himself in the right environment.

“I also told him he wouldn’t find one married man in a healthy relationship at his age out at all hours of the night drinking and playing drunk games like beer pong and UNO,” she explained.

Now, her husband has gone through multiple “partying phases” before, and she never tries to control him. On the contrary, she realizes that he can go out and do whatever he pleases.

Still, she cannot help but feel incredibly disrespected, and she thinks that her husband is just acting super irresponsible.

To make matters worse, they are struggling financially right now, too.

