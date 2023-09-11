Her Husband Thinks She’s Being Too Lenient With Their Toddler, But She Believes She’s Just Practicing Patience

This 25-year-old woman and her husband, who is 30, have a 3-year-old daughter together. But, while she tries to be patient with their toddler, her husband thinks that she’s way too lenient.

Their disagreement over parenting styles came to a head just last night, too, after she finished a shift at work.

It all began once she arrived back home, and she heard wailing coming from the bathroom. Then, she walked in, and she found her daughter crying and holding her finger.

She obviously immediately asked her husband what was wrong, but he just kept telling her that it was nothing. All the while, her daughter continued crying.

So, she asked her daughter what was wrong, calmed the little girl down, and found out that her daughter had just hurt her finger in a drawer.

“All she wanted was a little, ‘That sucks, I’m sorry, hun. Does it feel better at all now?’ But he was too busy trying to tell her, trying to tell her nothing was wrong and it wasn’t a big deal,” she recalled.

Then, when it was bedtime, they got ready for their routine. All parents usually have some variation of the same routine, too.

When it comes to her daughter, the kiddo drinks some chocolate milk, brushes her teeth, and gets to read a book before going to bed.

Her daughter also normally uses a straw to drink the chocolate milk, but they were out– which is why the toddler wanted to use a spoon instead.

