Her Husband Told Her He’s Giving Her ‘One Last Chance’ To Make An Effort, And He Already Feels Like He’s Only Married To Her For The Sake of Their Kids

This 31-year-old woman and her 34-year-old husband have been really struggling in their marriage lately.

Part of this is due to the fact that they experienced four pregnancy losses in a row, and then they went on to have two children consecutively.

Their children are now 16 and 2-months-old, but during both of her pregnancies, she had pre-eclampsia, and she had to take a medical leave from work.

She works as a nurse, whereas her husband is a stay-at-home dad.

“Things have been hard. During my bout of pre-eclampsia, my husband let me know that our relationship wasn’t living up to his expectations,” she explained.

“His complaints were related to intimacy, lack of common interests, and lack of stimulating conversation that isn’t related to our kids.”

“I told him that I wasn’t in a place where I could really address these issues, and I wouldn’t be until my hormones were adjusted post-partum and I had the headspace to concentrate on something other than surviving the birth and newborn phase. We’re now ten weeks post-partum, and he’s accused me of being “checked out.”

More recently, they have been having a ton of problems simply communicating with one another, even regarding small things.

For example, if she doesn’t answer her husband directly when he asks her a question, he gets irritated.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.