Her Husband Told Her That He Misses Who She Was Before Giving Birth, And That He Never Would Have Chosen This Version of Her To Be With

This 34-year-old woman and her 37-year-old husband welcomed their son together just fifteen months ago.

She and her husband dated for five years, and two years ago, they tied the knot. Unfortunately, after she gave birth to their son, she suffered from incredibly severe anxiety and postpartum OCD.

Additionally, she has been diagnosed with ADHD and depression, so she says that she knows she is a lot to deal with on most days.

She never hides her struggles with her mental health, and she is always happy to discuss it. She is currently in therapy, and she has started taking a new medication to help manage everything.

Fifteen months ago, when she did give birth, she was thinking awful things about ten or more times a day in regard to her son being hurt or injured.

Her imagination would run wild, and she would worry that a truck could crash their their house at any minute or a forklift in a store could go crazy and hurt them.

But now, she hasn’t been having those thoughts at all, and she is doing a lot better than when she first gave birth.

She also has managed to go on six vacations with her husband in the first year that her son was born, which means she took 14 plus flights, spent a week in Europe, and a month in Israel.

“I say this all to advocate for myself and how far I’ve come,” she explained. “Anyway, tonight, my husband finally told me why he’s been resenting me so much. I’m a huge energy person, and I feel the slightest shift, and his has been off with me for so long. He just told me, and I simply cannot imagine being okay after this.”

