Her Mom Accused Her of Being A “Psycho” For Not Letting Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Scroll On TikTok

This woman’s mother, like many people, is completely addicted to TikTok. According to her, all her mom does is lay in bed, scroll through the app, and watch videos all day.

While she doesn’t necessarily care about that, though, she does care about her 4-year-old daughter being exposed to the platform.

Apparently, her mom will hand her daughter the cell phone and just let her daughter scroll through videos.

“And lately, I noticed my daughter just wants to lay there and scroll through her TikTok and watch funny cat videos or whatever,” she explained.

“Just sitting there, mindlessly scrolling, glued to the screen.”

She cannot stand that this habit is forming, either. She does not want her daughter to be on social media at all.

That’s why she wound up telling her daughter that TikTok was no longer allowed, and she instructed her daughter to give the phone back. Still, her daughter wasn’t cool with that and threw a tantrum, yelling, “I want to watch TikTok!”

This pushed her to snap at her mom, who she believed was the root of the issue.

“I told my mom I don’t want my daughter watching TikTok anymore. That this is just the beginning, and I don’t want her to get addicted,” she recalled.

