Her Mom Is Upset With Her For Firing One of The Young Moms She Babysits For, Since This Girl Can’t Afford Alternative Childcare Options

This 17-year-old girl babysits to make money part-time, and it’s something she has been doing for two years now.

She has built up a book of regular business, and one of the very first clients she ever got was a 21-year-old mom named Mackenzie, who has a 5-year-old daughter named Ally.

“Her mom and my mom are close friends. She was one of my first clients, and because I was doing it as a favor to my mom, I gave her a reduced rate, $10/hour; my other clients pay $15-25/hour depending on how many kids they have and the kid’s age,” she explained.

“Recently, I decided to “fire” Mackenzie and stop babysitting Ally. I babysit Ally at least once a week, if not more.”

“Over the summer, I was basically Mackenzie’s daycare plan where I agreed to take care of Ally while she worked for $200/week.”

She also babysat Ally a ton of the weekends, so Mackenzie was free to go out and party along with her friends.

She got really fed up when Mackenzie routinely came home late without telling her about that, so she started informing Mackenzie that she would have to pay her double for every single hour she stayed out later than anticipated.

Although she implemented this new rule in light of Mackenzie’s rudeness, Mackenzie would never give her the extra money unless her own mom made her pay or paid the extra money for her.

Mackenzie continued to come home super late, but then she started not paying her at all.

