Her Mother-In-Law Accused Her of Looking Down On Her Husband’s Family And Having An ‘Elitist Attitude’

This 23-year-old woman and her husband, Eric, also 23, have a very loving, stable marriage.

While her husband is a wonderful person, the same can’t be said about his family members–in particular, his mother.

Unfortunately, she has had a lot of disagreements with her husband’s mother throughout the years, and the conflicts escalated during the wedding planning process, which spanned a full year.

“She told me to uninvite my family members so she could invite more of her own friends and complained about different budgeting things when she wasn’t paying for anything,” she said.

Eric’s entire family is hyper-focused on how others will judge them, and they always want to impress the people around them.

Their wedding day was so special and magical. She felt incredibly happy and thankful for such a wonderful wedding, and Eric felt the same way when they discussed it later.

They both loved that their wedding was on the more minimalistic side but was still so romantic and memorable.

One of her and Eric’s favorite moments from that day was the speeches from members of both sides of their families. The speeches were incredibly meaningful.

Several weeks later, she and Eric were on a video call with Eric’s family. His mother mentioned the wedding and said that she thought the speeches were amazing but gave one caveat that she took issue with.

