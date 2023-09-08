Her Mother-In-Law Keeps Stopping By Her House To See Her Baby Without Giving Her Any Notice, And It’s Driving Her Nuts

This 22-year-old woman and her husband, who is 26, have a 1-year-old daughter. And after she first delivered her baby, she was sure to set very firm boundaries with both sides of their family.

“I wanted anyone who was going to stop by to give at least a 30-minute heads up before stopping at our house,” she explained.

This was primarily because she wanted to feed her baby, and she didn’t want anyone there during that time.

“Everyone did so good those first few months at letting us know beforehand,” she recalled.

Nowadays, though, her daughter is older and is no longer being fed solely milk. Still, she prefers that family members let her know before they come over. After all, if the baby is napping, she doesn’t think it’s appropriate or worth it for anyone to stop by.

Well, her mother-in-law has not sent her a heads-up text for the past six months. Instead, her mother-in-law will wait until five minutes before heading over to shoot her a text and then become seriously upset if her daughter is asleep.

“Sometimes, my mother-in-law will even sit in our driveway or bang on the back door, which in turn makes our dogs bark and wakes up the baby,” she explained.

“Then, she gets mad when I don’t let her inside.”

Her mother-in-law has never gone over just to visit her, either, which is why she knows the visits are always just to see the baby. And she refuses to wake up her daughter just so her mother-in-law can get some hangout time.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.