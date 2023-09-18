Her Neighbor Is Angry With Her For Being Too Loud With A Guy She Invited Over For A Date, When All They Were Doing Involved Talking And Drinking Wine

A couple of weeks ago, this 21-year-old girl broke up with her boyfriend of five years. Things between them just were not working out, and they were so unhappy, so it was best to end things.

She did spend a bit of time feeling down in the dumps, but then her friends encouraged her to download a dating app and put herself out there.

She did end up meeting a guy through the app, and a few evenings ago, she invited him over for a date.

“He was a lot of fun, and things got pretty loud,” she explained. “I didn’t realize how loud we were being, I guess, and this has caused some friction with the flat next door.”

It was around 9 or 10 in the evening, and all they were doing was just chit-chatting, but they really angered their neighbor.

The following morning, when she woke up, she was shocked to see that her neighbor left her a nasty note in her mailbox.

Her neighbor asked her to please be quiet since he was trying to prep for an upcoming job interview, but he didn’t indicate in the note when that was happening.

“I have never met my neighbors aside from when I try to say hello if we leave our places at the same time,” she said.

“We are not on talking terms at all. I tried to apologize, and they ignored me, so I said [forget] it and arranged another date for last night – we were going to meet at mine and then head to his place.”

