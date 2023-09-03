Her Sister-In-Law Invited Herself On Vacation And Assumed She Would Help Pay For It, So She Canceled The Trip

It’s really uncomfortable when people automatically assume you’ll pay for them to go somewhere with you just because you make more money than them.

One woman found herself in that situation after her sister-in-law invited herself on her trip to Disney and assumed she’d cover her tickets.

She’s 28-years-old and is very close with her nine-year-old niece, Ava, who is her brother’s daughter. She and Ava have a great relationship, and Ava often likes to stay over at her house.

Recently, she thought it’d be a great idea to plan a trip to Disney with Ava, and it would be just the two of them there for an entire week.

When she asked her brother if she could take Ava, he said he was fine with it but that she’d also have to ask her sister-in-law, Ava’s mom. She completely understood and asked her sister-in-law about the vacation.

However, instead of saying she’d allow Ava to go, her sister-in-law told her she’d only say yes if she were allowed to go too. Concerned, she asked her sister-in-law if she didn’t trust her to travel with Ava alone. Her sister-in-law said no that she simply wanted to go with them.

She told her sister-in-law she could join them, but she’d have to cover her trip costs. This means her sister-in-law would be responsible for buying her own plane and theme park tickets.

Then, her sister-in-law told her that she didn’t have enough money to cover those costs and said that because she has a steady income and no kids of her own, she should pay for her to go.

“Technically, I have the money, but I don’t like the way she said [that], and I have my own financial plans,” she explained.

