Her Sister Is Accusing Her of Favoring Her Niece Over Nephew Since She Purchases More Presents For The Little Girl

This 23-year-old woman has two sisters named Mary, 32, and Jo, 35. Jo has a daughter, 5, and Mary has a son who’s 10-months-old.

Since her niece turned 2 and her unique personality traits started forming, she and her niece have developed a close relationship.

Since this was when her niece started to communicate more, it was easier for her to have a bond with her and back-and-forth communication.

“I’ve always struggled with connecting to babies. It’s not that I dislike them; they’re just like cute, drunk little humans who can’t express their preferences, and I find it hard to interpret their needs,” she said.

Both of her sisters are well aware of her perspective.

While both of her sisters were pregnant, she made each of them personalized gift baskets, spending a lot of money and time to gift them with things they would need for their babies.

Her goal was to do something heartfelt and memorable for each of her sisters during this important time in their lives.

Included in the gift baskets were clothes for both her sisters and their babies, heating pads, pregnancy massages, toys for their babies, memory books, baby formula, and diapers.

Her sister Jo loved and greatly appreciated these gifts and got a lot of use out of everything. Plus, her niece was able to use a lot of the items as well, and she was happy to see that her niece and Jo were able to gain wonderful memories through the gifts she gave them.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.