Her Sister’s Husband Texted Her Saying He Wants To Kiss Her, And She’s Disgusted, As Well As Sad For Her Sister

This 26-year-old woman has an older sister who is 33, and her sister is married to a man that she doesn’t exactly like.

She has really had a hard time getting along with her sister’s husband, and it’s not because he’s not a nice guy.

In fact, her sister’s husband has a heart that’s completely in the right place, but he lacks basic manners.

“He has a good heart and has helped our family a lot, but he has very poor social and emotional intelligence, and this is evident based on the things he says and his behavior in social settings,” she explained.

“He also has little to no concept of boundaries. I’m convinced his mental development was severely stunted during childhood, and based on his history, he’s had few to no successful platonic relationships with women.”

“In 2021, he spent the holiday season with my family and [me]. During this time, I noticed him following me around quite a lot. There was one time he hugged me, and it felt inappropriate because it was a physically and weirdly intimate hug due to where his hands went on my body.”

He would also frequently touch her and pick her up before spinning her around without asking her first. He also bit her on her cheek in front of her sister, which really made her sister uneasy.

She has attempted to justify his actions, suspecting that maybe he views her as the little sister he never had but always wanted to have.

She figured that could be a valid reason why he was so attached to her. Regardless, she couldn’t explain away his behavior, and she still believed deep down that he was acting in a way that was utterly wrong and disgusting.

