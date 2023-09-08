Here Are A Couple of Cute Hairstyle Ideas For When You Don’t Have A Hair Tie Handy

Do your hair ties constantly go missing? Where on earth do they disappear to? I have a theory that there must be some sort of hair-tie black hole that scientists haven’t discovered yet.

There’s nothing worse than reaching for the elastic that should be wrapped around your wrist and finding your arm to be bare. Now, just how are you supposed to tie up your hair as the heat of the scorching sun threatens to overwhelm you?

Luckily, there are a few styling tricks you can employ without a hair tie so you don’t have to sweat to death. When you don’t have a hair tie handy, turn to these cute, easy hairstyles that don’t require the use of any hair accessories or tools.

Twisted Ponytail

The twisted ponytail can be achieved in almost no time. Before you create your pony, run a brush through your hair to ensure your strands are free from tangles. No hairbrush? Just use your fingers to comb out your strands.

If your hair tends to be on the finer side, you might also want to apply some product like dry shampoo or hairspray so your ponytail won’t slip out of place.

Start by bringing all your hair to the back of your neck into a low ponytail. At the base of your ponytail near your neck, tug a small section of hair out from one side of your pony. But don’t pull it out all the way. You just want to loosen it enough to create a small opening.

Then, pull the length of your hair through that hole. Repeat the process on the other side of your pony to get that twisted look. The twist should hold your hair in place. You can gently tug at the length of your ponytail to tighten it.

Side Braid

