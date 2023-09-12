Here Are Some Affordable Weekend Getaway Destinations For Epic Fall Foliage Views

We all love a good fall moment– comfy sweaters, apple cider, and, yes, those Instagram posts showcasing the beauty of autumn leaves.

But scrolling through your feed isn’t the same as experiencing it firsthand, right?

If you’re considering hitting the road for a weekend to actually live those fall vibes, you’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up some killer destinations across the U.S. where the foliage is on point, and the activities are abundant, all without putting a major dent in your budget.

Asheville, North Carolina

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is a foliage haven. From late October through early November, the area is filled with warm colors as the deciduous trees say goodbye to summer.

But Asheville isn’t just a pretty face; it’s got substance, too. Breweries, art galleries, and eclectic shops line the downtown streets. Plus, the Blue Ridge Parkway is basically a highway through heaven— perfect for scenic drives and photo ops.

And while some mountain retreats can cost an arm and a leg, Asheville offers a variety of budget-friendly options, from cute B&Bs to cost-effective hotels.

Lake Tahoe, California/Nevada

Lake Tahoe is not just a winter wonderland. Come fall, the aspen trees around the lake turn a golden yellow, creating a beautiful contrast with the evergreens and the blue water.

