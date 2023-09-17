Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The History of The Wedding Garter So You Can Decided If It’s A Tradition You Want To Incorporate Into Your Wedding

One wedding tradition that you’re likely familiar with is the garter toss, that moment when a piece of lingerie worn by the bride is thrown into a crowd of eligible bachelors as they fight to be the one who catches it.

Some couples aren’t into the practice, while others think it’s a blast. It’s your choice as to whether you wear a wedding garter or participate in the garter toss on your special day.

But before you make up your mind, here’s everything you need to know about this custom’s history and origins so you can decide if it is something you want to incorporate into your wedding.

What Is A Wedding Garter?

A wedding garter is a piece of lingerie worn under a bridal gown. Historically, garters were used to hold stockings up, but nowadays, it’s more common for brides to wear them on their wedding day.

The tradition is that during the reception, the bride’s partner will use their teeth or hands to remove the garter from underneath her dress and toss it into the crowd.

Modern wedding garters are usually made with lace, tulle, or satin and are adorned with embellishments like rhinestones, beads, or bows. They come in all different colors, but most brides opt for white or blue.

They are held in place by elastic and worn as a band around the thigh. There isn’t a specific leg you need to wear your garter on. You also don’t need to wear it all day long. A lot of brides choose to wear it as an accessory for photo shoots before the ceremony, during the reception for the garter toss, or as part of the wedding night lingerie.

A wedding garter can cost anywhere between $15 to $125, depending on the brand, the type of materials, and the complexity of the design. The average price is $20 to $35.

