Here’s How To Clean Your Birkenstocks So You Can Keep Rocking Them For Fall

Whether it’s the midst of summer or pumpkin spice season, Birkenstocks remain a staple in many people’s wardrobes all year round. The ultra-comfy iconic sandal even works for the winter if you don’t get a lot of snow.

Your Birks probably got a lot of use over the summer, which is to be expected. They’re extremely versatile and go with almost any outfit. And the durable shoe basically lasts forever since they’re so well made.

Now that we’re headed into autumn, they can make the transition into cooler weather with you. But perhaps all that summer activity has made your sandals look less than presentable. They look dusty, blackened, and are even a little smelly.

Don’t just throw them in your closet and make them next summer’s problem! Here’s how to clean your Birkenstocks so you can keep rocking them for the fall.

First, you’ll need to use a soft, dry brush to clean off any dirt or dust. Depending on whether your Birkenstocks are made of leather or suede, you should get a brush designed specifically for those materials.

Make sure you remove as much dry debris as possible to help prevent damage. Skipping this first step and diving right into wet cleaning will cause the dirt particles to become embedded in the surface of your sandals, resulting in scratches, smudges, and blemishes.

Once you’ve finished brushing away the dirt, then you can move on to washing your Birks with soap. Use a soap formulated for leather products and gently scrub the footwear with a soft, damp, clean brush. Alternatively, you can mix together a solution of vinegar and water to apply to suede shoes.

It’s important to use very little water. If the sandals become soaked, the water can erode the glue and materials holding the shoes together. Plus, too much water can create stains. Small amounts of water and soap will work just fine.

Clean the inside and outside of the straps, in addition to the cork footbed. Wipe the soapy lather away with a damp cloth. Then, rinse your brush and scrub the soles of the shoes.

