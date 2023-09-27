Here’s How You Can Avoid Seasonal Depression As We Transition Into Fall

It’s not just pumpkin spice lattes that are making a quick comeback. Soon enough, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), or what many refer to as seasonal depression, will also start springing up uninvited.

The changing of seasons can have us all feeling a bit down, no matter how many DIY Halloween crafts we create or scary movies we binge. The fact of the matter is that as days get shorter and we are exposed to less and less sunlight, our mood will be affected.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom from here until the spring. There are tangible ways to mitigate the effects of SAD.

Recognize The Signs Early On

Awareness is the first step toward any form of self-improvement.

Seasonal depression can manifest as feelings of hopelessness, a lack of interest in activities you once enjoyed, or changes in sleep patterns.

If you’ve felt this way around the same time each year, take notice. Catching it early on gives you a head start in managing symptoms effectively.

Embrace The Light: Literally

When the days get shorter, a lack of sunlight can really mess with your internal clock and mood. But a light therapy box could be a game-changer.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.