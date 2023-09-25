Here’s How You Can Help Your Child Thrive As The New Kid At School

Let’s be honest—being the new kid isn’t a cakewalk, and that’s not just true for your child; it’s a stressful experience for parents, too.

You’re probably both filled with a mix of excitement, anxiety, and a million questions. But that’s completely normal and okay.

The new-kid-on-the-block status isn’t permanent, and soon enough, it’ll just be a tiny chapter in the grander story of childhood. Here’s how to cope in the meantime.

Step One: Channeling Communication

Ever felt like a detective trying to pry information from your child about their day? Well, now more than ever, it’s crucial to encourage open communication.

Ask open-ended questions to get them talking. Instead of asking, “How was school?” try, “What was the most interesting thing that happened today?” to encourage more robust responses.

Keep those lines buzzing with chatter to help them express how they’re feeling about the new environment.

Familiarity Is More Than Just Routine

Kids, much like adults, feel comfortable when they’re familiar with their surroundings.

