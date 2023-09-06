Here’s How You Can Make Your Own Baby Food Using Fresh Fruits And Vegetables From Your Garden

All parents want to feed their babies the most nutritious and delicious food possible. But if you’ve ever spent any time in the baby food aisle at the grocery store, you probably have noticed that many store-bought baby foods contain a lot of extra sugars and other additives that aren’t necessarily the healthiest.

The good news is that you don’t have to buy baby food. You can make it yourself! Homemade baby food is a wonderful way to save money, and it’s easier to whip up than you think.

By choosing to make your own baby food, you have control over what ingredients go into the jar, and you can feel good about what you’re feeding your child.

Your food will also be safer to eat because you can ensure that it won’t trigger any allergies your child might have. Furthermore, homemade baby food is better for the environment because you won’t be buying so many disposable packages. As you can see, there are countless benefits to homemade baby food!

If you’re planning on making your own baby food, you might as well grow your own ingredients, too. There’s nothing more rewarding than successfully growing fresh produce and serving it at the dinner table.

Even if you don’t have a large backyard space for a garden, you can always turn to container gardening.

All you need are sturdy pots, a sunny area, and high-quality soil. Here are some of the best fruits and vegetables to include in your baby food garden.

For veggies, incorporate squash, zucchini, carrots, green beans, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, and peas. These veggies are mild in flavor and full of nutrients, which are perfect for a growing child.

Babies love bananas, but they’re difficult to grow in most climates–instead, plant blueberries, cantaloupe, watermelon, peaches, and apples. Your baby will be sure to love these sweet treats blended into a purée.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.