He’s Refusing To Buy His Girlfriend A New Jacket Even Though He Threw Hers In The Garbage While Cleaning Out A Closet

At the start of September, this guy and his girlfriend moved back into his childhood house and planned to stay there for a few months. But, since his old bedroom was uninhabited for a long time, it was filled with a ton of clutter.

That’s why, a few weeks ago, he and his dad started clearing all of the old stuff that he didn’t need anymore out of his room. For instance, his old clothes and other junk.

“In the meantime, my family put some of my sister’s clothes in the closets, as well as other stuff. And I wasn’t entirely sure whose they were,” he recalled.

So, as he was going through the closet and throwing items away, he came across a woman’s jacket and shirt. He decided to snap a photo and send it to his girlfriend to see if it was hers before tossing it in the trash.

Well, his girlfriend responded, “No, they are your ex’s.” And he didn’t quite pick up that she was kidding.

Instead, he just replied, “Very funny, but wrong,” and put his phone back into his pocket. Then, he tossed the items into the garbage and kept clearing out the room since he really didn’t think they belonged to his girlfriend.

However, the next time he checked his phone, he realized that his girlfriend had texted him back shortly after his last message.

“They are mine, yes,” she told him.

Now, by that point, he had already thrown the trash bag with her clothes– along with at least five other garbage bags– in a public bin.

